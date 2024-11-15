News & Insights

Ovintiv price target raised to $57 from $53 at Barclays

November 15, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Ovintiv (OVV) to $57 from $53 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm estimates the company is exiting Uinta at 5.5-times 2025 EBITDX and buying in the Montney at 4.5-times with modestly positive impact on the balance sheet. The swap improves Ovintiv’s long-term free cash flow, high-grades Montney inventory, and extends development runway, so “an all-around win-win,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

