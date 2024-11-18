Ovintiv price target raised to $53 from $50 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Jason Bouvier raised the firm’s price target on Ovintiv (OVV) to $53 from $50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company adjusted its price target on the stock following the sale of its Uinta assets for $2B and the acquisition of additional Montney assets for approximately $2.38B, the analyst tells investors.
