Ovintiv price target raised to $48 from $46 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Ovintiv (OVV) to $48 from $46 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm said in a research note on Friday that doubling down on flagship Montney assets while streamlining portfolio with minimal net investment is a clear positive. The deals also remove M&A overhang on Ovintiv’s shares.
