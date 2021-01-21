Ovintiv (OVV) Under Pressure From Activist Investor Kimmeridge

Ovintiv Inc. OVV is under pressure from private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, which sees that the oil and gas producer lagging behind its fellow operators due to its reckless expenditure, expensive acquisitions and inadequate management.

Kimmeridge stated that it is willing to nominate a more general group of candidates for Ovintiv’s board of directors if the latter does not attempt to uplift the company’s achievements and restore investor confidence. Kimmeridge is a private investment firm, which has a 2.4% equity interest in Ovintiv.

The investment firm alleged that there are inconsistency and unaccountability in Ovintiv’s accomplishments, and importantly, it fails to provide recognitions to its shareholders. In fact, 85% of the company’s stock has given negative returns to its shareholders since 2013.

Even before the coronavirus-induced oil price slump, drilling companies were no longer supported and regarded by investors as the oil and gas drillers initiated reckless expenditure, which failed to increase investor return and left them in unsustainable debt.

Kimmeridge claimed that Ovintiv must implement a pay-for-performance compensation strategy and restructure its board for restoring investor confidence. It demonstrated an approach to meet the investor concerns by adjusting executive compensation with performance and divesting non-core assets to pay off debts.

Ovintiv’s operations are mainly focused on a limited number of basins, including the Montney formation in Canada, and the Bakken, Anadarko, Permian and Eagle Ford shale fields in the United States. In fact, it acquired the Anadarko basin assets in spite of the industry experts’ opinion that the assets were not economically competitive. Notably, Kimmeridge hopes that Ovintiv shifts its entire spending into the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, which is likely to yield better returns.

However, Ovintiv initially disagreed with Kimmeridge’s depiction of its governance and compensation programs, and upholds its strategies to reduce debt and repay shareholders. Importantly, among other measures, Kimmeridge encourages the company to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by setting emission-reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Company Profile

Headquartered in Denver, Ovintiv is an independent energy producer. It engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Ovintiv currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Enerplus Corporation EPR and Sunoco LP SUN, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and CNX Resources Corporation CNX, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Enerplus’s earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 437.5% year over year.

Sunoco’s earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 47.9% year over year.

CNX Resources’ earnings for 2021 are expected to increase 34.4% year over year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.