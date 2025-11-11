Ovintiv (OVV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.42, changing hands as high as $39.67 per share. Ovintiv Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OVV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OVV's low point in its 52 week range is $29.80 per share, with $47.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.27.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.