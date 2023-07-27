Ovintiv (OVV) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Ovintiv (OVV) reported revenue of $2.52 billion, down 32.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $2.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11 billion, representing a surprise of +19.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ovintiv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Production Per Day - Total Production : 573 MBOE/D compared to the 529.16 MBOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 573 MBOE/D compared to the 529.16 MBOE/D average estimate based on eight analysts. Production Per Day - Total Natural Gas : 1743 MMcf/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1600.19 MMcf/D.

: 1743 MMcf/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1600.19 MMcf/D. Production Per Day - Total Oil : 142.4 MBBL/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 134.87 MBBL/D.

: 142.4 MBBL/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 134.87 MBBL/D. Production Per Day - Total NGL : 140.3 MBBL/D versus 128.67 MBBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.

: 140.3 MBBL/D versus 128.67 MBBL/D estimated by five analysts on average. Production Per Day - Total Oil & NGL : 282.7 MBBL/D versus 263.49 MBBL/D estimated by four analysts on average.

: 282.7 MBBL/D versus 263.49 MBBL/D estimated by four analysts on average. Production Per Day - Canadian Operations - NGL-Plant Condensate : 33 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 27.29 MBBL/D.

: 33 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 27.29 MBBL/D. Production Per Day - USA Operations-NGL - Plant Condensate : 10.5 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.89 MBBL/D.

: 10.5 MBBL/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.89 MBBL/D. Average Sales Price - NGLs Other - USA Operations : $13.43 versus $18.69 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $13.43 versus $18.69 estimated by three analysts on average. Production Per Day - NGLs Plant Condensate : 43.5 MBBL/D compared to the 40.18 MBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts.

: 43.5 MBBL/D compared to the 40.18 MBBL/D average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues - USA Operations : $1.19 billion versus $1.17 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.1% change.

: $1.19 billion versus $1.17 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.1% change. Revenues - Canadian Operations : $468 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $432.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%.

: $468 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $432.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%. Revenues - Market Optimization: $703 million versus $641.36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.6% change.

Shares of Ovintiv have returned +18.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

