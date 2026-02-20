Ovintiv (OVV) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ovintiv (OVV) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 27.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.95 billion, declining 11% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ovintiv metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Canadian Operations' of $706.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- USA Operations' should come in at $1.20 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -57.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Production Volumes - Oil & Plant Condensate - Total' stands at 208.02 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 209.70 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Production Volumes - NGLs-Other - Total' to come in at 95.53 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 90.10 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Production Volumes - Total - Total' at 619.89 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 579.90 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Production Volumes - Oil - Total' reaching 139.91 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 167.10 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Production Volumes - NGLs - Total - Total' will likely reach 163.81 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 132.70 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Production Volumes - Oil & NGLs - Total' will reach 303.71 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 299.80 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Production Volumes - Total - Canadian Operations' should arrive at 306.89 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 235.20 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Production Volumes - Total - USA Operations' to reach 314.16 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 344.70 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Production Volumes - Oil & NGLs - Canadian Operations' will reach 77.47 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 46.50 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Ovintiv have returned +24.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. Currently, OVV carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

