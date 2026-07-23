Ovintiv (OVV) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ovintiv (OVV) reported $3.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 30%. EPS of $1.74 for the same period compares to $1.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 billion, representing a surprise of +28.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.9%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.91.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Production Volumes - Total - Total : 614.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 614.81 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on six analysts.

: 614.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent compared to the 614.81 millions of barrels of oil equivalent average estimate based on six analysts. Production Volumes - Natural Gas - Total : 1959 millions of cubic feet versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2000.9 millions of cubic feet.

: 1959 millions of cubic feet versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2000.9 millions of cubic feet. Production Volumes - Oil & Plant Condensate - Total : 205.8 millions of barrels of oil versus 203.33 millions of barrels of oil estimated by five analysts on average.

: 205.8 millions of barrels of oil versus 203.33 millions of barrels of oil estimated by five analysts on average. Production Volumes - NGLs-Other - Total : 82.4 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 78.37 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on five analysts.

: 82.4 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 78.37 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on five analysts. Per-Unit Prices, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management - Oil Price - Total Operations : $100.69 versus $93.70 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $100.69 versus $93.70 estimated by four analysts on average. Per-Unit Prices, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management - Natural Gas Price - Total Operations : $1.71 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.85.

: $1.71 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.85. Per-Unit Prices, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management - NGLs-Other Price - Total Operations : $21.67 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $24.50.

: $21.67 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $24.50. Production Volumes - Total - USA Operations : 240.2 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the three-analyst average estimate of 254.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

: 240.2 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the three-analyst average estimate of 254.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Production Volumes - Oil & NGLs - Canadian Operations : 102.8 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 97.35 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts.

: 102.8 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 97.35 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Canadian Operations : $1.13 billion compared to the $990.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +56.2% year over year.

: $1.13 billion compared to the $990.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +56.2% year over year. Revenues- Corporate & other : $209 million versus $46.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +194.4% change.

: $209 million versus $46.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +194.4% change. Revenues- USA Operations: $1.67 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

Here is how Ovintiv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Ovintiv here>>>

Shares of Ovintiv have returned +14.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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