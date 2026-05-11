Ovintiv (OVV) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ovintiv (OVV) reported $2.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of $2.00 for the same period compares to $1.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.8% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.85, the EPS surprise was +8.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Production Volumes - Total - Total : 678.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the six-analyst average estimate of 674.86 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

: 678.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus the six-analyst average estimate of 674.86 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Production Volumes - Natural Gas - Total : 2124 millions of cubic feet versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2114.62 millions of cubic feet.

: 2124 millions of cubic feet versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2114.62 millions of cubic feet. Production Volumes - Oil & Plant Condensate - Total : 225.3 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 222.75 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on five analysts.

: 225.3 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 222.75 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on five analysts. Production Volumes - NGLs-Other - Total : 99.6 millions of barrels of oil versus 99.85 millions of barrels of oil estimated by five analysts on average.

: 99.6 millions of barrels of oil versus 99.85 millions of barrels of oil estimated by five analysts on average. Per-Unit Prices, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management - Oil Price - Total Operations : $72.62 compared to the $69.53 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $72.62 compared to the $69.53 average estimate based on four analysts. Per-Unit Prices, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management - Natural Gas Price - Total Operations : $3.14 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.51.

: $3.14 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.51. Per-Unit Prices, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management - NGLs-Other Price - Total Operations : $18.12 compared to the $17.77 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $18.12 compared to the $17.77 average estimate based on four analysts. Production Volumes - Total - USA Operations : 314 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 322.88 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by three analysts on average.

: 314 millions of barrels of oil equivalent versus 322.88 millions of barrels of oil equivalent estimated by three analysts on average. Production Volumes - Oil & NGLs - Canadian Operations : 97.6 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 92.21 millions of barrels of oil.

: 97.6 millions of barrels of oil versus the three-analyst average estimate of 92.21 millions of barrels of oil. Revenues- USA Operations : $1.47 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.3% change.

: $1.47 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.3% change. Revenues- Corporate & other : $-35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%.

: $-35 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%. Revenues- Canadian Operations: $1.09 billion compared to the $940.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +50.9% year over year.

Here is how Ovintiv performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Ovintiv here>>>

Shares of Ovintiv have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.