Ovintiv (OVV) Price Target Increased by 6.46% to 56.96

The average one-year price target for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) has been revised to 56.96 / share. This is an increase of 6.46% from the prior estimate of 53.50 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.39 to a high of 81.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.32% from the latest reported closing price of 47.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 989 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ovintiv. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVV is 0.36%, an increase of 38.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.72% to 290,019K shares. The put/call ratio of OVV is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 29,360K shares representing 10.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,016K shares, representing an increase of 7.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 12.30% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 15,511K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,550K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 8.70% over the last quarter.

EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI holds 14,706K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company.

EnCap Energy Capital Fund X holds 9,995K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,598K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,681K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Ovintiv Background Information

Ovintiv Inc. is a hydrocarbon exploration and production company organized in Delaware and headquartered in Denver, United States. It was founded and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, under its previous name Encana.

