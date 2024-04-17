Ovintiv (OVV) Price Target Increased by 5.95% to 61.59

The average one-year price target for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) has been revised to 61.59 / share. This is an increase of 5.95% from the prior estimate of 58.13 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 48.48 to a high of 72.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.78% from the latest reported closing price of 52.29 / share.

Ovintiv Declares $0.30 Dividend

On February 27, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 received the payment on March 28, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $52.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.22%, the lowest has been 1.69%, and the highest has been 45.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.04 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.48 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1060 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ovintiv. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 5.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVV is 0.30%, a decrease of 19.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.02% to 263,101K shares. The put/call ratio of OVV is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 22,955K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,307K shares, representing a decrease of 23.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 29.48% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 15,511K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,535K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,520K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 17.36% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,704K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,931K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 17.12% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,918K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,023K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 20.11% over the last quarter.

Ovintiv Background Information

Ovintiv Inc. is a hydrocarbon exploration and production company organized in Delaware and headquartered in Denver, United States. It was founded and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, under its previous name Encana.

