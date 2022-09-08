Ovintiv (OVV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Ovintiv (OVV) closed at $50.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.66% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 3.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.79%.

Ovintiv will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of $2.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 82.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.68 billion, up 49.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.76 per share and revenue of $10.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +99.18% and +26.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ovintiv. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.43% lower. Ovintiv is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Ovintiv is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.13, so we one might conclude that Ovintiv is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow OVV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

