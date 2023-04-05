Ovintiv (OVV) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Ovintiv said on April 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $39.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.07%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.02%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 45.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.08 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.32 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.46% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ovintiv is $60.85. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 55.46% from its latest reported closing price of $39.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ovintiv is $12,780MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1092 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ovintiv. This is an increase of 109 owner(s) or 11.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVV is 0.30%, a decrease of 14.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 243,175K shares. The put/call ratio of OVV is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMFX - Vanguard Tax-Managed Balanced Fund Admiral Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 63.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 185.86% over the last quarter.

GSELX - Goldman Sachs U.S. Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 445K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350K shares, representing an increase of 21.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 27.71% over the last quarter.

EQRR - ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Shelton Wealth Management holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 6.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Ovintiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ovintiv Inc. is a hydrocarbon exploration and production company organized in Delaware and headquartered in Denver, United States. It was founded and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, under its previous name Encana.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.