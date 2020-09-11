Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.094 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OVV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.68, the dividend yield is 4.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OVV was $8.68, representing a -69.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.75 and a 313.33% increase over the 52 week low of $2.10.

OVV is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). OVV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$14.72. Zacks Investment Research reports OVV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -112.89%, compared to an industry average of -15.5%.

