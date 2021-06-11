Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.094 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that OVV has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of OVV was $30.55, representing a -4.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.93 and a 348.6% increase over the 52 week low of $6.81.

OVV is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). OVV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$23.92. Zacks Investment Research reports OVV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 862.29%, compared to an industry average of -8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OVV Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to OVV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OVV as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (OVV)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product (OVV)

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (OVV)

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (OVV)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (OVV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXI with an increase of 43.89% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OVV at 4.36%.

