Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 48.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $34.64, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OVV was $34.64, representing a -14.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.65 and a 152.11% increase over the 52 week low of $13.74.

OVV is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). OVV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.27. Zacks Investment Research reports OVV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1501.14%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ovv Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OVV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OVV as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI)

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF)

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PXI with an increase of 21.99% over the last 100 days. FCPI has the highest percent weighting of OVV at 4.66%.

