Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.094 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OVV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that OVV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.24, the dividend yield is 2.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OVV was $15.24, representing a -39.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $25 and a 625.71% increase over the 52 week low of $2.10.

OVV is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). OVV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$21.12. Zacks Investment Research reports OVV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -98.3%, compared to an industry average of -28%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OVV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OVV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OVV as a top-10 holding:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AVUV with an increase of 39.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OVV at 0.84%.

