Ovintiv Inc Shares Near 52-Week High - Market Mover

Ovintiv Inc (OVV) shares closed today at 0.6% below its 52 week high of $55.55, giving the company a market cap of $14B. The stock is currently up 64.6% year-to-date, up 125.7% over the past 12 months, and down 3.2% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.1%.
Trading Activity
- Trading volume this week was 16.5% lower than the 20-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.1.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
- The stock closed at 1.9% higher than its 5-day moving average, 11.1% higher than its 20-day moving average, and 36.7% higher than its 90-day moving average.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price is the same as the performance of its peers in the Energy industry sector , beats it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
