Ovintiv Gains 26% in 3 Months: Should You Buy or Hold the Stock Now?

Ovintiv Inc. OVV is a North American energy producer focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company operates major resource plays across the United States and Canada, with a portfolio that emphasizes high-margin shale assets and disciplined capital allocation. Over the past three months, Ovintiv’s shares have delivered strong performance, rising 26.2%. This gain outperformed both the Zacks United States Exploration and Production subindustry (ZSI136M), which advanced 19.6%, and the broader Oil and Energy sector (ZS12M), which climbed 20.5% during the same period.

The stock’s stronger performance relative to its peers and the broader sector reflects solid operational momentum and favorable investor sentiment toward the company’s production growth and capital efficiency.

Analyzing 3-Month Stock Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Pushing DK Stock Higher?

Strategic Portfolio Transformation Into a Focused Powerhouse: Management has successfully executed a multi-year strategy to completely reshape the company. By closing the NuVista acquisition and agreeing to sell the Anadarko assets, OVV has condensed its operations into a focused, high-quality portfolio centered exclusively on the two most prolific oil basins in North America: the Permian and the Montney. This strategic completion provides stability and unlocks significant operational value.



Massive Inventory Depth at Unmatched Low Cost: Denver, CO-based oil and gas exploration and production company has demonstrated a remarkable ability to add premium drilling inventory without diluting shareholders. Since 2023, OVV has expanded its Permian and Montney inventory by more than 3,200 net locations at an astoundingly low average cost of $1.4 million per location. This provides 12-20 years of high-return drilling inventory, ensuring long-term sustainability and value creation that is truly differentiated from peers.



Proprietary Surfactant Technology Boosting Well Productivity: The company's quiet investment in completion chemistry is yielding tangible results. OVV has used surfactants in approximately 300 Permian wells since 2019 and observed a 9% improvement in oil productivity compared with non-treated wells. This low-cost additive, which changes fluid surface tension to release more oil, is a key differentiator and accounts for roughly half of the company's Permian type curve improvement since 2022.



Significant Increase in Shareholder Returns via New Framework: With the balance sheet target now in sight, OVV has unveiled a compelling new shareholder return framework. The company plans to return at least 75% of its 2026 free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, a substantial increase from prior levels. A new $3.0 billion buyback authorization provides a powerful tool to return capital and signals strong confidence in the company's intrinsic value.



Proactive Marketing Mitigates Basin-Specific Price Risk: OVV actively manages its realized prices to protect margins, particularly for the natural gas. In the Permian, the company has secured firm transport for about 55% of the 2026 gas to the Gulf Coast, shielding it from the discount at the Waha hub. In the Montney, a diversified portfolio of firm sales to markets like Dawn, Chicago and Malin consistently provides prices that outperform the local AECO benchmark.

Challenges That Could Hurt OVV’s Performance

High Sensitivity to Volatile Commodity Prices: As a pure-play exploration and production company, Ovintiv's financial health is highly sensitive to fluctuations in oil and gas prices. The company's own sensitivity analysis shows that a $10 drop in WTI oil prices could reduce free cash flow by approximately $300 million. A sustained downturn in commodity prices would pressure margins, strain the balance sheet and could force a reduction in shareholder returns.



Temporary Operational Headwinds From Plant Turnarounds: Near-term production will face a specific and identifiable challenge. OVV guides that second-quarter 2026 Montney production will be at the low end of its range due to planned turnarounds at five different midstream processing plants occurring simultaneously. While routine, this concentrated downtime will result in temporarily lower sales volumes and could impact quarterly cash flow, presenting a short-term headwind for the stock.



Complexity of Integrating Multiple Midstream Systems: While a long-term opportunity, the integration of three separate legacy midstream infrastructures in the Montney (Ovintiv, Paramount and NuVista) presents a near-term optimization challenge. Management acknowledges that working with various midstream partners to consolidate flows and lower transportation & processing costs is "more time-consuming" than well cost savings. This complexity could delay or limit the realization of operational efficiencies.



Execution Risk in Integrating NuVista Acquisition: While the strategic benefits are clear, successfully integrating the NuVista assets carries inherent risk. The company must seamlessly blend teams, systems and operational philosophies while delivering on promised cost synergies. Any operational stumbles, cultural friction or delays in capturing these efficiencies could impair asset performance, delay expected financial benefits and ultimately impact shareholder returns.



Uncertainty and Cost of Developing New Zones: OVV is actively exploring the potential of deeper zones like the Barnett in the Permian. While this represents an opportunity, it also carries geological and execution risk. The company plans to test its first Barnett well this year, but this involves higher costs and unknown recovery rates. Failure to economically unlock these deeper horizons would mean the invested capital did not generate the expected returns.

Final Thoughts for OVV Stock

OVV has successfully reshaped its portfolio into a focused, high-quality asset base in the Permian and Montney, supported by deep low-cost drilling inventory, productivity gains from proprietary surfactant technology and a stronger shareholder return framework. The company also benefits from proactive marketing strategies that help mitigate regional price differentials and protect margins.

However, its earnings remain highly sensitive to commodity price volatility, while temporary production headwinds from plant turnarounds and operational complexities tied to midstream integration could weigh on near-term performance. Additionally, integration risks from the NuVista acquisition and uncertainty around developing new zones add execution and capital allocation challenges. Given this mix of strengths and potential challenges, investors should wait for a more opportune entry point instead of adding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock to their portfolios.

Key Picks

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like TechnipFMC FTI, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), USA Compression Partners USAC and Nabors Industries NBR, currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TechnipFMC is valued at $25.21 billion. It is a global energy technology company that provides subsea, surface and offshore and onshore project solutions to the oil and gas industry. TechnipFMC specializes in integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for complex energy developments.

USA Compression Partners is valued at $4.03 billion. The company specializes in natural gas compression services, delivering vital infrastructure to support energy production. USA Compression Partners operates one of the largest fleets of compression equipment in North America, catering to a range of clients in the oil and gas industry.

Nabors Industries is valued at $1.16 billion. The company is a global leader in drilling rigs and associated services, focusing on both land-based and offshore drilling operations. With operations in more than 20 countries, Nabors Industries supports oil and gas exploration and production through innovative solutions and advanced technology.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.