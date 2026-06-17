Ovintiv Up 38% in 6 Months: Should Investors Chase or Wait?

Ovintiv Inc. OVV has become one of the stronger performers in the oil and gas space, with shares climbing nearly 38% over the past six months and comfortably beating the sector’s 21.9% gain. The advance has been backed by better execution, stronger free cash flow, a cleaner balance sheet and deeper exposure to two high-quality North American plays — the Permian and the Montney. Still, after such a sharp move, investors need to ask whether the stock has already priced in much of the good news.

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Ovintiv’s Price Run Reflects a Better Business Mix

The rally in OVV shares has not come out of nowhere. Ovintiv has repositioned itself as a more focused Permian-Montney operator, helped by the NuVista acquisition and the sale of its Anadarko assets. The NuVista deal added scale in the Montney, a liquids-rich Canadian play where condensate exposure is strategically valuable. The Montney is also important for Tourmaline Oil Corp. TRMLF and Canadian Natural Resources CNQ. Tourmaline is one of Canada’s largest natural gas producers and has built a major Montney platform, while Canadian Natural offers a broader energy portfolio with scale and long-life reserves.

For Ovintiv, the Montney gives investors a useful comparison with TRMLF and CNQ because all three benefit from Canadian resource depth, infrastructure access and liquids opportunities. TRMLF highlights the value of scale in the basin, while Canadian Natural shows the advantage of durability and low-decline production. OVV is smaller than Canadian Natural and less gas-weighted than Tourmaline, but its mix of Montney condensate and Permian oil gives it a balanced cash-flow profile.

Operational Strength Is the Core Bull Case for OVV

Ovintiv’s strongest argument is execution. In the Permian, the company says recent wells continue to outperform its 2026 production targets. A key driver has been “stacked innovation,” including surfactants, advanced completion designs, multi-well development, proprietary data analytics and AI-supported analysis. Since 2019, Ovintiv has used surfactants across more than 300 Permian wells and reported roughly a 9% uplift in oil productivity versus similar wells. Even modest improvement can raise returns across a large drilling program.

Image Source: Ovintiv Inc.

The company is also delivering in the Montney. Management has said the newly acquired NuVista assets are integrating smoothly, with early production and cost outcomes meeting or exceeding expectations. OVV also benefits from a strengthened balance sheet. After the Anadarko sale, net debt fell below $3.3 billion, leverage moved below 0.8X, and the company has no long-term debt maturities before 2030. That supports its plan to return 50% to 100% of free cash flow to its shareholders.

Ovintiv’s EPS Outlook & Valuation: Supportive, But Not Risk-Free

Near-term earnings expectations remain strong. The Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for OVV’s 2026 earnings per share to rise 69%, supported by stronger operating performance, lower interest costs and a higher-quality asset base. However, earnings are expected to decline about 13% in 2027, indicating that the sharp growth projected for 2026 may be difficult to sustain. As a result, despite the company’s strong fundamentals, the stock may not be as inexpensive as it appears after its recent rally.

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Valuation remains attractive compared with the broader energy sector. Ovintiv trades at roughly 7X forward earnings, below the Oil/Energy sector average of 11X. This discount provides some cushion after the stock’s 44% gain over the past six months. Still, investors should remember that Ovintiv’s performance remains closely tied to oil, condensate and natural gas prices. A weaker commodity-price environment could reduce free cash flow and limit the company’s ability to repurchase shares. In addition, Canadian royalty structures can affect reported production volumes, creating another factor for investors to monitor.

Is the Montney Advantage Already Reflected?

The Montney is central to the debate over whether expectations are stretched. Ovintiv’s expanded position strengthens its inventory and gives it more exposure to liquids-rich Canadian production. But Tourmaline and Canadian Natural also show how competitive the basin is. TRMLF has scale, infrastructure and a deep drilling runway, while CNQ offers a diversified Canadian model with broad production, reserves and shareholder returns. OVV must keep proving that its Montney assets can deliver strong productivity and cost savings, especially after NuVista integration.

Conclusion

Ovintiv’s rally reflects real improvement, not just market enthusiasm. The company has better assets, a stronger balance sheet, a flexible shareholder-return policy and meaningful exposure to the Permian and Montney. Its valuation remains below the sector average, and 2026 earnings growth looks strong. Still, after a solid six-month run, expectations appear more demanding. The 2027 EPS decline, commodity-price sensitivity, royalty impacts and competition from Montney peers suggest investors should avoid chasing the stock aggressively. OVV stock is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), making patience appropriate after the sharp run-up.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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