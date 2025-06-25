Ovid Therapeutics sells ganaxolone royalty rights to Immedica Pharma for $7 million, enhancing Immedica’s portfolio and providing Ovid with funding.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Immedica Pharma AB for the sale of its future royalty rights related to the sales of ganaxolone outside of China, for $7 million in cash. This deal enhances Immedica's control over ganaxolone’s intellectual property and supports Ovid with non-dilutive capital for its ongoing operations, as the company is not currently developing ganaxolone. Ganaxolone is approved in multiple regions for treating epileptic seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder. Additionally, Immedica will take on future costs and responsibilities related to the licensed intellectual property as it assumes rights from Ovid, which includes royalties from a previous agreement with Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Potential Positives

Ovid Therapeutics received a non-dilutive capital infusion of $7 million from the sale of royalty rights, strengthening its financial position for ongoing operations.

The transaction allows Ovid to streamline its focus away from ganaxolone, which it is no longer developing, without impacting its current pipeline of programs.

Immedica's acquisition of the ganaxolone royalties also includes a commitment to further develop the related intellectual property, which may enhance the value of the drug in the market.

Potential Negatives

Ovid recorded only approximately $566,000 in ganaxolone royalty revenues in 2024, indicating low financial benefit from this product prior to the sale.

The sale of royalty rights suggests Ovid is not pursuing further development of ganaxolone, which could be perceived as a setback in a competitive market for treatments targeting rare neurological conditions.

The press release emphasizes that Ovid has been focusing on other compounds in its pipeline, which may lead to concerns about the viability and success of its future drug developments.

FAQ

What is the recent agreement between Ovid Therapeutics and Immedica?

Ovid Therapeutics has agreed to sell its future ganaxolone royalties outside of China to Immedica for $7 million.

How much will Ovid Therapeutics receive from Immedica?

Ovid Therapeutics will receive $7 million in cash from Immedica for the royalty rights.

Does this transaction affect Ovid's current pipeline?

No, the transaction does not impact Ovid Therapeutics' current pipeline of programs.

What is ganaxolone used for?

Ganaxolone is approved for treating epileptic seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder in patients aged 2 to 17.

What is Immedica's focus as a company?

Immedica focuses on the commercialization of medicines for rare diseases and specialty care products.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

NEW YORK and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing small molecule medicines for brain conditions with significant unmet need, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Immedica Pharma AB (‘Immedica’), a leading global rare disease company, for the sale of its future royalties related to sales of ganaxolone outside of China. Under the terms of the agreement, Immedica will pay $7 million in cash to acquire 100% of the royalty rights held by Ovid, further strengthening Immedica’s focus on ganaxolone by acquiring control of additional intellectual property rights.





This transaction provides a non-dilutive capital infusion of $7 million to Ovid, which will support the Company’s ongoing operations. In 2024, Ovid recorded approximately $566,000 in ganaxolone royalty revenues. Ovid has not been pursuing development of ganaxolone, and the transaction has no impact to the Company’s current pipeline of programs.





In February 2022, Ovid entered into an exclusive patent license agreement with Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(‘Marinus’) related to the use of ganaxolone in CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD). Under that agreement, Ovid was eligible to receive royalties on the sales of ganaxolone for CDD in the United States and Europe. In addition to acquiring future royalty rights related to the use of ganaxolone in CDD, Immedica has entered into an agreement to acquire or license the global ganaxolone intellectual property (IP) portfolio from Ovid and to amend the license to include additional indications. Immedica will assume financial responsibility for all costs related to the licensed IP, when such amendment has been finalized.





The royalty rights being acquired by Immedica include royalties associated with the Marinus agreement. In February 2025, Immedica announced the completion of the acquisition of Marinus.







Ganaxolone











Ganaxolone is a medicine approved in the EU, Great Britain, the U.S and China for the adjunctive treatment of epileptic seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 (CDKL5) deficiency disorder (‘CDD’) in patients 2 to 17 years of age. Ganaxolone may be continued in patients 18 years of age and older.











About Immedica







Immedica is a pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on the commercialization of medicines for rare diseases and specialty care products. Immedica’s capabilities cover marketing and sales, compliance, pharmacovigilance, quality assurance, regulatory, medical affairs and market access, as well as a global distribution network serving patients in more than 50 countries. Immedica is fully dedicated to helping those living with diseases which have a large unmet medical need. Immedica’s therapeutic areas are within RARE metabolic, RARE hematology & oncology, RARE neurology and specialty care. Immedica was founded in 2018 and employs today around 140 people across Europe, the Middle East and the United States. Immedica is backed by the investment firms KKR and Impilo. For more information visit



www.immedica.com



.







About Ovid Therapeutics







Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing small molecule medicines for brain conditions with significant unmet need. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel, targeted small molecule candidates that modulate the intrinsic and extrinsic factors involved in neuronal hyperexcitability causative of multiple neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. Ovid is developing: OV329, a next-generation GABA-aminotransferase inhibitor, as a potential therapy for treatment-resistant seizures and other undisclosed indications; OV350, OV4071 and others within a library of compounds that directly activate the KCC2 transporter, for multiple CNS disorders. For more information about these and other Ovid research programs, please visit



www.ovidrx.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements” including, without limitation: statements regarding Ovid’s ongoing operations, its pipeline and finalizing an amendment of the license to include additional indications; and other statements that are not historical fact. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “potentially,” and “will,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Forward-looking statements are based on Ovid’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, uncertainties inherent in the preclinical and clinical development and regulatory approval processes, risks related to Ovid’s ability to achieve its financial objectives, the risk that Ovid may not be able to realize the intended benefits of its business strategy or unanticipated or greater than anticipated impacts or delays due to macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions. Additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Ovid’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and in subsequent and future filings Ovid makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Ovid assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.







Ovid









Victoria Fort, SVP Corporate Affairs and Corporate Strategy









vfort@ovidrx.com









Immedica









Linda Holmström, Head of Communications









linda.holmstrom@immedica.com





