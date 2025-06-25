BioTech
OVID

Ovid Therapeutics To Sell Future Royalties Of Ganaxolone For $7 Mln In Cash, Stock Up In Pre-Market

June 25, 2025 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID), Wednesday announced an agreement with with Immedica Pharma AB to sell future royalties related to sales of ganaxolone outside of China for $7 million in cash.

Additionally, Immedica would acquire or license the global ganaxolone intellectual property portfolio from Ovid, and amend the license to include additional indications.

Ovid stated that the capital infusion would support the company's ongoing operations. Meanwhile, the deal would strengthen Immedica's focus on ganaxolone, an adjunctive treatment for epileptic seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder.

In the pre-market hours, OVID is trading at $0.32, up 7.39 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OVID

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.