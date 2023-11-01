Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Price Target Increased by 10.29% to 6.38

The average one-year price target for Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) has been revised to 6.38 / share. This is an increase of 10.29% from the prior estimate of 5.78 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.58% from the latest reported closing price of 3.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ovid Therapeutics. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 60.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVID is 0.05%, a decrease of 75.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.86% to 41,211K shares. The put/call ratio of OVID is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 6,851K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 6,117K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 5,446K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,001K shares, representing a decrease of 28.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVID by 63.09% over the last quarter.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 3,308K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,105K shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVID by 37.40% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,500K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ovid Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine® approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. The company believes these disorders represent an attractive area for drug development as the understanding of the underlying biology has grown meaningfully over the last few years and today represents a substantial opportunity medically and commercially. Based on recent scientific advances in genetics and the biological pathways of the brain, Ovid aims to identify, discover and acquire novel compounds for the treatment of rare neurological disorders. Ovid has built a deep knowledge of such disorders, how to treat them and how to develop the clinically meaningful endpoints required for development of a compound in these disorders. As a result of this knowledge, Ovid has developed a robust pipeline of first-in-class compounds and programs. The company continues to execute on its strategy to build this pipeline by discovering, in-licensing and collaborating with leading biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions. These pipeline programs include programs targeting rare epilepsies, Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, as well as early-stage programs into other monogenetic disorders. Ovid's most advanced pipeline programs include OV935 (soticlestat) in collaboration with Takeda and OV101 a δ-selective GABAA receptor agonist. Ovid's emerging pipeline programs include OV329, a small molecule GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Infantile Spasms; OV882, a short hairpin RNA therapy approach for Angelman syndrome; OV815, a genetic therapy approach for KIF1A associated neurological disorder; and other non-disclosed researched targets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.