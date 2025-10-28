Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Price Target Increased by 22.06% to 4.23

The average one-year price target for Ovid Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:OVID) has been revised to $4.23 / share. This is an increase of 22.06% from the prior estimate of $3.47 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 183.14% from the latest reported closing price of $1.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 134 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ovid Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 21.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVID is 0.10%, an increase of 22.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.14% to 37,423K shares. The put/call ratio of OVID is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Takeda Pharmaceutical holds 7,532K shares representing 10.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,854K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sio Capital Management holds 2,232K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,108K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVID by 22.13% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,095K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,024K shares , representing an increase of 51.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVID by 90.27% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.