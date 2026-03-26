Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 4.87

The average one-year price target for Ovid Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:OVID) has been revised to $4.87 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of $4.26 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 97.84% from the latest reported closing price of $2.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ovid Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 26.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVID is 0.51%, an increase of 65.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 87.12% to 69,486K shares. The put/call ratio of OVID is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 10,714K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical holds 7,532K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 7,150K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares , representing an increase of 62.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVID by 121.29% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 4,285K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company.

ADAR1 Capital Management holds 4,285K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 99.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVID by 32,137.22% over the last quarter.

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