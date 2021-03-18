Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Reported Earnings Last Week And Analysts Are Already Upgrading Their Estimates

It's been a good week for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 5.9% to US$4.34. Ovid Therapeutics beat revenue forecasts by a solid 14%, hitting US$13m. Statutory losses also increased, with a per-share loss of US$1.39, slightly larger than what the analysts wereexpecting. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:OVID Earnings and Revenue Growth March 18th 2021

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Ovid Therapeutics are now predicting revenues of US$124.5m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 887% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Ovid Therapeutics forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.72 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$103.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.49 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in sentiment following the latest results, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$6.40, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Ovid Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$8.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$5.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Ovid Therapeutics shareholders.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Ovid Therapeutics' earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Ovid Therapeutics going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Ovid Therapeutics that you need to take into consideration.

