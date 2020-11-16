Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 66%

The analysts covering Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 18% to US$6.04 in the past 7 days. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Ovid Therapeutics' five analysts is for revenues of US$7.7m in 2021, which would reflect a meaningful 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$4.7m of revenue in 2021. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a great increase in revenue forecasts.

NasdaqGS:OVID Earnings and Revenue Growth November 16th 2020

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for next year. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Ovid Therapeutics after today.

