Ovid Therapeutics Inc. to Host Event on Biomarkers in Epilepsy featuring Dr. Alexander Rotenberg

Ovid Therapeutics will host an event on June 12 discussing biomarkers in epilepsy and their OV329 drug development program.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will host an investor and media event on June 12, 2025, focused on the use of biomarkers in epilepsy treatment, particularly in relation to their OV329 clinical development program. The event will feature Dr. Alexander Rotenberg, a leading expert in neurology, who will discuss the application of biomarkers in understanding the effects of anti-seizure medications. Ovid's OV329, a next-generation GABA-aminotransferase inhibitor designed for patients with treatment-resistant seizures, is currently undergoing a Phase 1 study evaluating its pharmacodynamic activity, safety, and tolerability. The company aims to leverage advanced imaging tools to enhance drug development processes. The event will be held at Ovid's headquarters in New York and will be available via webcast.

Ovid Therapeutics is hosting an investor and media event focusing on the application of biomarkers in epilepsy, which highlights the company’s commitment to innovative research and transparency with stakeholders.

The participation of Dr. Alexander Rotenberg, a respected expert in neurology, lends credibility to Ovid's clinical development program for OV329, increasing investor confidence in the company’s scientific approach.

OV329 represents a next-generation treatment targeting unmet needs in epilepsy, particularly for patients with treatment-resistant seizures, indicating the company's potential to address significant market demands.

The upcoming topline readout for OV329 anticipated in Q3 2025 suggests a pivotal moment for Ovid, with potential implications for future funding and development of their drug pipeline.

Press release highlights significant unmet needs in epilepsy treatment, suggesting potential challenges for the company's current products and market position.

The reference to a nearly 40 percent prevalence of treatment-resistant seizures among epilepsy patients indicates a stark reality that may reflect poorly on the industry's effectiveness, including Ovid's previous efforts.

Forward-looking statements emphasize inherent uncertainties and risks in clinical development, raising concerns about the timeline and success of the OV329 program and other compounds.

What is the purpose of Ovid Therapeutics' event on June 12, 2025?

The event aims to discuss the application of biomarkers in epilepsy and highlight Ovid's OV329 clinical development program.

Who is the keynote speaker at the event?

Dr. Alexander Rotenberg, a leading pediatric neurologist and epileptologist from Boston Children's Hospital, will be the keynote speaker.

Where will the event take place?

The event will be held at Ovid's headquarters in New York’s Hudson Yards.

How can I attend the Ovid Therapeutics event?

Interested participants can register via the provided registration link or access the live webcast on Ovid's website.

What is OV329 and its significance in epilepsy treatment?

OV329 is a next-generation GABA-AT inhibitor designed to provide an innovative treatment option for patients with treatment-resistant seizures.

$OVID Insider Trading Activity

$OVID insiders have traded $OVID stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OVID stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARGARET A. ALEXANDER (President and COO) purchased 6,810 shares for an estimated $4,971

$OVID Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $OVID stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OVID Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OVID in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing medicines for brain conditions with significant unmet need, will host an investor and media event on Thursday, June 12, 2025, on the topic of applying



Biomarkers in Epilepsy,



including their strategic use to demonstrate the pharmacodynamic activity of the Company’s OV329 clinical development program. World-leading expert, Dr. Alexander Rotenberg will join company management to discuss the emerging use of a wide range of biomarkers for the study of anti-seizure medicines. The event will take place at Ovid’s headquarters in New York’s Hudson Yards from 9:30 to 10:30 am ET and will be webcast simultaneously.





Sophisticated imaging and radiological tools are increasingly enabling medicines developers to leverage biomarkers earlier in clinical development to identify signals of biological target engagement and pharmacodynamic activity. Discussion will focus on how these tools drive evidence informed approaches in drug development and provide insight into potential clinical outcomes. Ovid management will describe the exploratory biomarkers in use to measure its next-generation GABA-aminotransferase (GABA-AT) inhibitor program, OV329, which is anticipated to have a topline readout in Q3 2025.







Keynote speaker:











Leading pediatric neurologist and epileptologist Alexander Rotenberg, M.D., Ph.D.



Professor of Neurology at Boston Children’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and Director of the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit at Boston Children’s Hospital, and the Experimental Neurophysiology Core at F.M. Kirby Center of Neurobiology











Unfortunately, nearly 40 percent of people living with epilepsy continue to experience seizures despite existing medicines. OV329 is a next-generation GABA-AT inhibitor, that was rationally designed to work differently from current medicines and may offer a novel approach for patients with treatment-resistant seizures. OV329 seeks to endogenously deliver optimal levels of GABA to reduce seizures and provide a preferable safety and tolerability profile relative to the first-generation, GABA-AT inhibitor, vigabatrin. OV329 is currently completing a Phase 1 study that is evaluating its effects on multiple pharmacodynamic biomarkers, safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics.







Interested in attending or participating remotely:







To register, please visit:



Registration Link







A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of Ovid's website at



https://investors.ovidrx.com



.







About Ovid Therapeutics







Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing small molecule medicines for brain conditions with significant unmet need. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel, targeted small molecule candidates that modulate the intrinsic and extrinsic factors involved in neuronal hyperexcitability causative of multiple neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. Ovid is developing: OV329, a next-generation GABA-aminotransferase inhibitor, as a potential therapy for treatment-resistant seizures and other undisclosed indications; OV350, OV4071 and others within a library of compounds that directly activate the KCC2 transporter, for multiple CNS disorders. For more information about these and other Ovid research programs, please visit



www.ovidrx.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes certain disclosures by Ovid that contain “forward-looking statements” including, without limitation: statements regarding the expected timing of initiation, completion, and results and data of Ovid’s clinical studies; the potential use and development of OV329, OV350, OV4071 and other compounds from Ovid’s library of direct activators of KCC2; and other statements that are not historical fact. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “potentially,” and “will,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances). Forward-looking statements are based on Ovid’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, uncertainties inherent in the preclinical and clinical development and regulatory approval processes, risks related to Ovid’s ability to achieve its financial objectives, the risk that Ovid may not be able to realize the intended benefits of its business strategy or unanticipated or greater than anticipated impacts or delays due to macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions. Additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Ovid’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and in subsequent and future filings Ovid makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Ovid assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.







Media and Investor Relations:







Victoria Fort







vfort@ovidrx.com













