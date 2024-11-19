OVHcloud Releases 2024 Financial and Governance Report

OVH Groupe SAS (FR:OVH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

OVHcloud has published its Universal Registration Document 2024, providing an in-depth look at its financial performance and corporate governance. The document underscores OVHcloud’s position as a leading European cloud provider with a sustainable and integrated business model. Investors and stakeholders can access this comprehensive report on their website.

For further insights into FR:OVH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.