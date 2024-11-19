OVHcloud Releases 2024 Financial and Governance Report

OVH Groupe SAS (FR:OVH) has released an update.
OVHcloud has published its Universal Registration Document 2024, providing an in-depth look at its financial performance and corporate governance. The document underscores OVHcloud’s position as a leading European cloud provider with a sustainable and integrated business model. Investors and stakeholders can access this comprehensive report on their website.
