OVHCloud hikes full-year revenue target after strong Q3

June 30 (Reuters) - French cloud services provider OVHcloud OVH.PA on Thursday raised its full-year revenue growth objective, as commercial momentum especially in its enterprise segment boosted third-quarter sales.

Europe's leading cloud provider now expects its revenue to grow 16-18% in the twelve months to Aug. 31, compared with its earlier estimate of 15-17%.

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos; editing by Milla Nissi)

