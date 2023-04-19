OVHcloud cuts forecast for revenue growth

April 19 (Reuters) - French cloud services provider OVHcloud OVH.PA on Wednesday trimmed its forecast for full-year revenue growth, citing the macroeconomic context and delays in certain projects.

The company now sees organic revenue growth between 13% and 14% in 2023, against a previous outlook of expected growth in the range of 14% and 16%.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

