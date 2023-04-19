OVHcloud cuts forecast for revenue growth

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

April 19, 2023 — 01:08 am EDT

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

April 19 (Reuters) - French cloud services provider OVHcloud OVH.PA on Wednesday trimmed its forecast for full-year revenue growth, citing the macroeconomic context and delays in certain projects.

The company now sees organic revenue growth between 13% and 14% in 2023, against a previous outlook of expected growth in the range of 14% and 16%.

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.