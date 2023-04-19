AMZN

OVHcloud cuts 2023 revenue growth target

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

April 19, 2023 — 01:26 am EDT

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Adds detail, quote from statement

April 19 (Reuters) - French cloud services provider OVHcloud OVH.PA on Wednesday trimmed its forecast for full-year revenue growth, citing the macroeconomic context and delays in certain projects.

The company now sees organic revenue growth between 13% and 14% in 2023, against a previous outlook of expected growth in the range of 14% and 16%.

The company said in a statement that the forecast "includes... recent developments in demand which in the short term reflect a delay in certain migration projects to the cloud or the extension of existing infrastructures,".

Societe Generale analyst Derric Marcon in a Monday call with Reuters pointed to an interview earlier this month where Amazon's AMZN.O CEO suggested a continued slowdown in AWS, the firm's cloud services arm.

"Inevitably, investors...will wonder if a challenger or niche Player like OVH can continue to grow as much as they said in a context where others say it's slowing down," Marcon had said.

OVHcloud posted half-year sales of 439 million euros ($481.41 million), broadly in line with the 437.3 million expected on average in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9119 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kim Coghill)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.