OVH Groupe (PAR:OVH) Price Target Decreased by 5.70% to 13.11

The average one-year price target for OVH Groupe (PAR:OVH) has been revised to 13.11 / share. This is an decrease of 5.70% from the prior estimate of 13.91 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.58 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.32% from the latest reported closing price of 9.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in OVH Groupe. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVH is 0.07%, a decrease of 36.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.52% to 4,377K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,895K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 591K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 280K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 170K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVH by 32.99% over the last quarter.

AIOIX - International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 161K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing a decrease of 32.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVH by 19.74% over the last quarter.

