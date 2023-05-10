OVH Groupe (PAR:OVH) Price Target Decreased by 5.40% to 13.91

The average one-year price target for OVH Groupe (PAR:OVH) has been revised to 13.91 / share. This is an decrease of 5.40% from the prior estimate of 14.70 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.58 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.09% from the latest reported closing price of 10.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in OVH Groupe. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVH is 0.08%, a decrease of 28.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 4,379K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,895K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 591K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 280K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 171K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVH by 58.44% over the last quarter.

AIOIX - International Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 161K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing a decrease of 32.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVH by 19.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

