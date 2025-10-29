OVH Groupe (ENXTPA:OVH) Price Target Decreased by 11.08% to 9.87

The average one-year price target for OVH Groupe (ENXTPA:OVH) has been revised to €9.87 / share. This is a decrease of 11.08% from the prior estimate of €11.10 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €7.07 to a high of €12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.94% from the latest reported closing price of €8.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in OVH Groupe. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVH is 0.03%, an increase of 53.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.29% to 729K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 232K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares , representing a decrease of 20.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVH by 30.37% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 145K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares , representing a decrease of 23.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVH by 12.84% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 81K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 52K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing a decrease of 28.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVH by 36.94% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares , representing a decrease of 57.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVH by 47.67% over the last quarter.

