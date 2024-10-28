An Overview of Xerox Holdings's Earnings

Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Xerox Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54.

The announcement from Xerox Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.14, leading to a 1.94% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Xerox Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.35 0.53 0.35 EPS Actual 0.29 0.06 0.43 0.46 Price Change % 2.0% -3.0% 5.0% -4.0%

Xerox Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Xerox Holdings were trading at $9.95 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Xerox Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Xerox Holdings.

Analysts have provided Xerox Holdings with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $11.0, suggesting a potential 10.55% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Diebold Nixdorf and Corsair Gaming, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Diebold Nixdorf is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $55.0, indicating a potential 452.76% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Corsair Gaming, with an average 1-year price target of $10.5, indicating a potential 5.53% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Diebold Nixdorf and Corsair Gaming, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Xerox Holdings Neutral -10.03% $520M 0.63% Diebold Nixdorf Outperform 1.90% $243.20M 1.48% Corsair Gaming Neutral -19.71% $63.09M -4.53%

Key Takeaway:

Xerox Holdings ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Xerox Holdings

Xerox Holdings Corp is an original equipment manufacturing and software company. Xerox operates in one segment--design, development, and sale of printing technology and related solutions--while deriving 60% of its revenue from the U.S. and 40% from international markets. The company is an OEM of multifunction printers, or MFPs (printers that can print, copy, and scan), focusing on large enterprise markets. Apart from equipment, the company provides post-sales services like managed print services--a service that helps to bring smart servicing and efficiencies to how employers use their print/copy equipment. Xerox is attempting to enter new markets like digital print packaging solutions and printed electronics.

Financial Milestones: Xerox Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Xerox Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.03%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Xerox Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xerox Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.4, Xerox Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Xerox Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

