An Overview of WidePoint's Earnings

WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect WidePoint to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Investors in WidePoint are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 9.63% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at WidePoint's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.08 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.07 -0.15 -0.1 Price Change % 10.0% 2.0% -2.0% 3.0%

WidePoint Share Price Analysis

Shares of WidePoint were trading at $4.1 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 139.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on WidePoint

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on WidePoint.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for WidePoint, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $7.0, suggesting a potential 70.73% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Information Servs Gr, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Information Servs Gr is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $3.56, suggesting a potential 13.17% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Information Servs Gr, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity WidePoint Buy 34.67% $4.89M -3.54% Information Servs Gr Outperform -13.87% $25.36M 2.13%

Key Takeaway:

WidePoint is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth, with a negative growth rate compared to the positive growth of its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, WidePoint's figure is significantly lower than the average of its peers. The Return on Equity for WidePoint is negative, indicating lower profitability compared to its peers. Overall, WidePoint ranks below its peers in key financial metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind WidePoint

WidePoint Corp is a provider of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS) that consists of federally certified communications management, identity management, interactive bill presentment and analytics, and Information Technology as a Service solution. Its solutions include Telecom Lifecycle Management, Digital billing communications solutions, and Mobile and Identity management. Geographically the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States and rest from Europe.

A Deep Dive into WidePoint's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining WidePoint's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 34.67% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: WidePoint's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.39%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -3.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: WidePoint's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

