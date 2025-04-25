An Overview of Universal Health Servs's Earnings

Universal Health Servs (NYSE:UHS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Universal Health Servs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.38.

The announcement from Universal Health Servs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.74, leading to a 3.3% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Universal Health Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 4.18 3.70 3.28 3.16 EPS Actual 4.92 3.71 4.31 3.70 Price Change % 3.0% -10.0% 10.0% -0.0%

Performance of Universal Health Servs Shares

Shares of Universal Health Servs were trading at $174.0 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Universal Health Servs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Universal Health Servs.

Universal Health Servs has received a total of 7 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $219.86, the consensus suggests a potential 26.36% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tenet Healthcare, Encompass Health and Ensign Group, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tenet Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $161.0, suggesting a potential 7.47% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Encompass Health, with an average 1-year price target of $119.25, suggesting a potential 31.47% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ensign Group, with an average 1-year price target of $160.33, suggesting a potential 7.86% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Tenet Healthcare, Encompass Health and Ensign Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Universal Health Services Neutral 11.08% $3.71B 5.01% Tenet Healthcare Outperform -5.71% $4.14B 7.95% Encompass Health Outperform 12.69% $585.90M 5.87% Ensign Group Outperform 15.49% $178.91M 4.45%

Key Takeaway:

Universal Health Services is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, it is at the top among its peers. For Return on Equity, it is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Universal Health Servs

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Acute Care Hospital Services segment. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

Universal Health Servs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Universal Health Servs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Universal Health Servs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Health Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.01%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Health Servs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.31% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Universal Health Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.74.

To track all earnings releases for Universal Health Servs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

