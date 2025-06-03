An Overview of Tilly's's Earnings

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-06-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Tilly's will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.43.

Investors in Tilly's are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 20.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tilly's's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.32 -0.09 -0.47 EPS Actual -0.45 -0.43 0 -0.48 Price Change % -20.0% -4.0% -4.0% -3.0%

Tilly's Share Price Analysis

Shares of Tilly's were trading at $1.46 as of June 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 77.53%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Tilly's

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Tilly's.

The consensus rating for Tilly's is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $2.5, there's a potential 71.23% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Destination XL Group, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Destination XL Group, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 71.23% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Destination XL Group, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tilly's Neutral -14.87% $38.27M -12.70% Destination XL Group Buy -8.62% $47.58M -1.38%

Key Takeaway:

Tilly's ranks lower in Revenue Growth compared to its peers. It also has lower Gross Profit and Return on Equity. Overall, Tilly's performance is below average when compared to its peers in the analysis.

All You Need to Know About Tilly's

Tilly's Inc works as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men, young women, boys, and girls. It offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes, and price points. It delivers branded fashion, and core styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses. It also provides backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, and jewelry. It markets its products under the brand names of Vans, RVCA, Adidas, Nike SB, and Hurley among others. It operates its stores in malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, street-front locations, and also through e-commerce.

Understanding the Numbers: Tilly's's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Tilly's's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.87%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tilly's's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -9.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tilly's's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tilly's's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Tilly's's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.92. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Tilly's visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TLYS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Roth MKM Maintains Neutral Neutral Dec 2024 B. Riley Securities Maintains Neutral Neutral Sep 2024 B. Riley Securities Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TLYS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.