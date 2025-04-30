An Overview of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals's Earnings

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.73.

Investors in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.22, leading to a 3.08% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.82 -0.94 -0.93 -1.20 EPS Actual -0.60 -0.61 -0.88 -1.01 Price Change % 3.0% 0.0% 14.000000000000002% -9.0%

Tracking Tarsus Pharmaceuticals's Stock Performance

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals were trading at $50.9 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 49.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $67.25, the consensus suggests a potential 32.12% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ligand Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $143.0, suggesting a potential 180.94% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Buy 407.86% $61.48M -10.01% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Buy 52.35% $39.98M -3.72%

Key Takeaway:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ranks higher than its peers in Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating strong performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in Return on Equity compared to its peers. Overall, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is positioned towards the top among its peers based on the provided metrics.

All You Need to Know About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics, starting with eye care. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class therapeutic candidates to provide treatment for ophthalmic conditions. The company's candidate XDEMVY is a novel investigational eye drop to treat blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, referred to as Demodex blepharitis.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 407.86% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -34.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tarsus Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -10.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tarsus Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

