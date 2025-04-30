An Overview of Perdoceo Education's Earnings

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Perdoceo Education will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66.

Perdoceo Education bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 5.9% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Perdoceo Education's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.53 0.58 0.53 EPS Actual 0.50 0.59 0.60 0.60 Price Change % -6.0% 12.0% -1.0% 31.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Perdoceo Education were trading at $25.22 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Perdoceo Education

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Perdoceo Education.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Perdoceo Education, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $34.0, suggesting a potential 34.81% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Afya, Universal Technical and KinderCare Learning, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Afya, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 36.56% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Universal Technical, with an average 1-year price target of $34.2, suggesting a potential 35.61% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for KinderCare Learning, with an average 1-year price target of $24.5, suggesting a potential 2.85% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Afya, Universal Technical and KinderCare Learning, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Perdoceo Education Outperform 19.28% $141.23M 3.32% Afya Sell 0.93% $517.10M 3.58% Universal Technical Outperform 15.30% $101.29M 8.20% KinderCare Learning Buy 4.69% $133.26M -24.29%

Key Takeaway:

Perdoceo Education ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp is an American for-profit education company that focuses on quality postsecondary education online to a diverse student population, along with campus-based and blended learning programs. The company's important segments include the American InterContinental University, the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, and Colorado Technical University. These universities provide undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degree programs focusing on business, technology, management, and social services, with the majority of the students enrolled in programs offered fully online. The majority of the company's revenue comes from the Colorado Technical University segment.

A Deep Dive into Perdoceo Education's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Perdoceo Education's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Perdoceo Education's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.83% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, Perdoceo Education adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Perdoceo Education visit their earnings calendar on our site.

