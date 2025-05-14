An Overview of Ondas Holdings's Earnings

Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ondas Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

Ondas Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ondas Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.12 -0.15 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.15 -0.14 -0.17 Price Change % -3.0% -4.0% 12.0% -7.000000000000001%

Ondas Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ondas Holdings were trading at $0.8637 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Ondas Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ondas Holdings.

Analysts have given Ondas Holdings a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $2.5, indicating a potential 189.45% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BK Technologies and Lantronix, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for BK Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $48.67, suggesting a potential 5535.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lantronix, with an average 1-year price target of $3.83, suggesting a potential 343.44% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for BK Technologies and Lantronix, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ondas Holdings Buy -16.77% $883.50K -73.14% BK Technologies Buy 9.93% $7.38M 13.10% Lantronix Buy -30.80% $12.40M -5.04%

Key Takeaway:

Ondas Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ondas Holdings

Ondas Holdings Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX Software Defined Radio (SDR) technology in the United States, Israel, and India. The company operates in two business segments namely Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company generates maximum revenue from Ondas Autonomous Systems through the sales of the Optimus system and separately priced support, maintenance, and ancillary services related to the sale of the Optimus system.

Key Indicators: Ondas Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Ondas Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -16.77% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ondas Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -279.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ondas Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -73.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ondas Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.64, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Ondas Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

