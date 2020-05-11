Overview of OPEC Member Nations And Their Economies

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is the most powerful cartel in the world. It was founded in 1960 by five countries: Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela. Today, OPEC has 13 member nations and together they hold almost 80% of the world’s proven oil reserves. Four of the world’s top five countries in terms of oil reserves are members of OPEC.

Here’s an economic overview of OPEC’s member nations (in no specific order).

Venezuela

Venezuela has the world’s largest oil reserves. Currently, the country is amid one of its worst economic and political crises. Starting in 2014, Venezuela began suffering a startling collapse. The gross domestic product (GDP) growth has shrunk by 17%, 15.7%, 19.6%, and 35% in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, respectively. The IMF projects the Venezuelan economy to contract by another 15% in 2020. Venezuela’s oil revenues account for about 99% of export earnings. The decline in oil prices since 2014, massive unproductive government spending, U.S. sanctions, and rampant corruption have together led to a dismal state of its economy. Today, the inflation in Venezuela is touching 15,000%, which has left millions of its people in poverty.

Algeria

Algeria has been an OPEC member since 1969, and accounts for 1% of the OPEC’s share. The oil and gas sector continue to dominate two-thirds of its budget and 95% of its export earnings. However, its efforts to diversify the economy have floundered. The depletion of its forex reserves since 2014 has been stark—falling from $179 billion in December 2014 to $62 billion in February 2020. Amid continued dependence on oil and plummeting oil prices, the economic growth of Algeria is estimated to shrink by 5.2% in 2020.

Iran

Iran is a founder member of OPEC and currently constitutes 13% of its share. The country ranks second in the world in natural gas reserves and fourth in proven crude oil reserves. In addition to petroleum, the country is rich in other natural resources, including natural gas, coal, chromium, copper, iron ore, lead, manganese, zinc, and sulfur. Although the Iranian economy is a mix of agriculture, manufacturing and services, the dependence of economic activity and government revenues on oil revenues has kept its economic growth volatile. The country is struggling amid U.S. sanctions, and plummeting oil prices. Its inflation is touching 34% while its GDP is expected to witness a 6% contraction.

Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea, also referred to as EQG, became an OPEC member in 2017 and accounts for 0.1% of its share. The discovery of large oil reserves in the 1990s resulted in a deep structural change. The oil sector, which was just 7% of GDP in 1992, was 83% in 2000. The export of coffee, timber, and cocoa has dropped over the years, and Equatorial Guinea has essentially turned into an oil-dependent nation. Recently, substantial gas reserves have also been discovered. However, the country’s macroeconomic and fiscal situation has deteriorated following the oil price drop. The economy is projected to grow by 1.7% in 2020, according to the IMF.

Gabon

Gabon joined OPEC in 1975 and currently accounts for 0.2% of its share. However, it terminated its membership in January 1995 and rejoined more than ten years later in July 2016. Gabon is an upper-middle income country (World Bank criteria) and the fifth-largest oil producer in Africa. The oil sector has accounted for 80% of exports, 45% of GDP, and 60% of fiscal revenue on average over the past five years. However, as the country is facing a decline in its oil reserves, the Gabonese government has decided to diversify its economy by focusing on non-extractive sectors, such as agriculture and tourism. The economy is expected to expand by 3% in 2020.

Angola

The Republic of Angola is the second-largest oil producer in Africa, and a member of OPEC since 2007. It accounts for 0.7% of OPEC’s share. Angola’s impressive economic growth rate is being driven by its oil sector. Oil production and its supporting activities contribute about 50% of the nation’s GDP and around 89% of exports. Angola is still suffering the effects of lower oil prices and production levels; the economy of Angola has been contracting since 2016 and is projected to shrink further by 1.4% in 2020. “The country has made significant progress on macroeconomic stability and structural reforms, and the government has delivered on several key reforms since taking office in 2017,” as per a report by the World Bank.

Congo

The Republic of the Congo became a member of OPEC in mid-2018. Congo ranks among the top 10 of Africa’s oil producers and possesses substantial reserves of crude oil and natural gas, the majority of which are yet untapped. Congo currently accounts for 0.3% of OPEC’s share. Apart from crude oil, agriculture, industry and handicraft sectors play an important part in its economy. Its GDP resumed an upward trajectory in 2018, after two years of negative growth. However, the economy of Congo contracted by 0.9% in 2019 and is projected to shrink further by 2.3% in 2020.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE is a prosperous nation. It has been a member of OPEC since 1967 and accounts for 8% of OPEC’s share. The discovery of oil has helped UAE grow into a nation with high standard of living by enabling a high per capita income. During 2000–2006, UAE’s average GDP grew by about 8.4%. The country has made efforts to reduce its reliance on oil and gas over the years with programs such as Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030 and Dubai’s Strategic Plan 2015 leading from the front. Oil exports now account of 30% of its GDP. Tourism has emerged as an important part of its diversification strategy. IMF projects a 3.5% drop in its GDP in 2020.

Iraq

Iraq is one of the five founder members of OPEC. The country has the fifth-highest oil reserves in the world and currently contributes 12% to OPEC’s share. Iraq is an oil-dependent economy, contributing around 60% of GDP and over 90% of government revenue. Plummeting oil prices have always adversely impacted its economy. While its economy returned to positive territory in 2019, growing at 3.9% after a gap of two years, IMF estimates it to shrink in 2020 by 4.7%. Iraq continues to struggle with a fiscal crunch amid persistent political and social turmoil. The country has faced sanctions by the U.S., which has aggravated its economic woes.

Kuwait

Kuwait is a geographically small oil-rich country and a founder member of OPEC. The country began exporting crude oil in 1946. Oil has led the country to prosperity and even today accounts for a significant part of its economy, accounting for about 40% of its GDP. Driven by higher spending and lower oil revenues, Kuwait’s fiscal deficit worsened from 3% of GDP in FY2018–19 to 13.6% in FY2019–20 and is expected to slip further given the current situation. The economy of Kuwait grew at a marginal 0.7% in 2019, and is further expected to slide by 1.1% in 2020. Kuwait accounts for 8.5% of OPEC’s share of oil reserves.

Libya

Libya joined OPEC in 1962 and accounts for 4% of OPEC’s share. The oil and gas sector have played an important role in its economy, accounting for about 60% of total GDP. Its earnings from the extraction sector has helped it to register one of the highest per capita income in Africa. Its economy grew by 9.9% in 2019. However, the future looks bleak as the nation returned to a civil war in 2019. “This relapse into war has limited economic activity and exacerbated the hardships faced by the population. Continuing political uncertainty makes economic stabilization, let alone recovery, unlikely. Growth remains subdued amid disinflation,” according to a World Bank report. The IMF projects the economy to contract by a whopping 58.7% in 2020.

Nigeria

Nigeria has been a member of OPEC since 1971. The country is multi-ethnic and culturally diverse. Nigeria is Africa’s biggest oil exporter and has the largest natural gas reserves on the continent. The economy of Nigeria grew at an average 7% since 2000 until 2014. However, the oil collapse that followed pushed the economy into its first recession in 25 years in 2016. While Nigeria moved into positive zone in 2017, 2018, and 2019, given the dominance of oil and gas sector on its GDP and export revenue, and subdued domestic growth drivers, IMF projects the economy to contract by 3.4% in 2020. Nigeria accounts for 3% of OPEC’s share.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, officially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is the largest country in the Arabian Peninsula. It has the world’s second highest proven oil reserves. Saudi Arabia is a founder member of OPEC and contributes 22% of its current share. As the world’s largest producer and exporter of oil, petroleum is an integral part of the Saudi economy. However, the kingdom has tried to diversify its economy in the recent decade. It joined the World Trade Organization in 2005 to gain access to global markets, create jobs, and encourage foreign investment. However, 50% of its GDP is still governed by the oil and gas sector. IMF projects a 2.3% contraction in Saudi Arabia’s economy amid the meltdown in oil prices.

Disclaimer: The author has no position in any stocks mentioned. Investors should consider the above information not as a de facto recommendation, but as an idea for further consideration. The report has been carefully prepared, and any exclusions or errors in reporting are unintentional. *According to current estimates, member nation share of OPEC’s share is based on its 2018 report. Economic growth projects and figures based on IMF and World Bank data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.