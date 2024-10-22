An Overview of NextEra Energy Partners's Earnings

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that NextEra Energy Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55.

Anticipation surrounds NextEra Energy Partners's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 5.64% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at NextEra Energy Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.30 0.16 0.45 EPS Actual 0.66 0.75 -0.35 0.57 Price Change % -6.0% 3.0% -1.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of NextEra Energy Partners's Stock

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners were trading at $25.24 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.39%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on NextEra Energy Partners

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on NextEra Energy Partners.

The consensus rating for NextEra Energy Partners is Underperform, based on 7 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $23.86, there's a potential 5.47% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and ReNew Energy Glb, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for ReNew Energy Glb, with an average 1-year price target of $8.0, indicating a potential 68.3% downside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and ReNew Energy Glb, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NextEra Energy Partners Underperform 22.87% $221M 1.75% ReNew Energy Glb Buy 7.35% $22.57B 0.37%

Key Takeaway:

NextEra Energy Partners ranks higher than its peers in Revenue Growth, indicating strong performance in generating revenue. However, it lags behind in Gross Profit, suggesting lower profitability compared to peers. In terms of Return on Equity, NextEra Energy Partners is positioned better than its peers, showcasing efficient utilization of shareholder equity. Overall, NextEra Energy Partners stands in a competitive position among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP is formed to acquire, manage, and own contracted clean energy projects. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. Renewable energy assets consist of wind, solar, and solar-plus-storage projects and a stand-alone battery storage project, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. Renewable energy sales generate maximum revenue for the company.

Financial Milestones: NextEra Energy Partners's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: NextEra Energy Partners's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: NextEra Energy Partners's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NextEra Energy Partners's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NextEra Energy Partners's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.28%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NextEra Energy Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.63, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for NextEra Energy Partners visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.