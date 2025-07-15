An Overview of Monarch Casino & Resort's Earnings

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Monarch Casino & Resort will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19.

Investors in Monarch Casino & Resort are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.35% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Monarch Casino & Resort's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.04 1.12 1.37 1.11 EPS Actual 1.05 1.36 1.47 1.19 Price Change % 2.0% 8.0% 7.000000000000001% 11.0%

Tracking Monarch Casino & Resort's Stock Performance

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort were trading at $87.5 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Monarch Casino & Resort

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Monarch Casino & Resort.

The consensus rating for Monarch Casino & Resort is Neutral, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $91.0, there's a potential 4.0% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Rush Street Interactive and Accel Entertainment, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Rush Street Interactive, with an average 1-year price target of $16.17, suggesting a potential 81.52% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Accel Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 81.71% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Rush Street Interactive and Accel Entertainment, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Monarch Casino & Resort Neutral 3.07% $66.19M 3.77% Rush Street Interactive Buy 20.69% $91.52M 6.65% Accel Entertainment Outperform 7.32% $100.36M 5.70%

Key Takeaway:

Monarch Casino & Resort ranks in the middle among peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort Inc is engaged in providing the latest gaming, dining, and hospitality amenities. It owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Casinos, followed by Food & Beverage and Hotel Operations.

Financial Insights: Monarch Casino & Resort

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Monarch Casino & Resort's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.07%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Monarch Casino & Resort's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monarch Casino & Resort's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monarch Casino & Resort's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Monarch Casino & Resort's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Monarch Casino & Resort visit their earnings calendar on our site.

