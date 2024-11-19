An Overview of Global E Online's Earnings

Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-20. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Global E Online to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

Investors in Global E Online are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Global E Online's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.23 -0.13 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.19 -0.13 -0.20 Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% -3.0% 6.0%

Performance of Global E Online Shares

Shares of Global E Online were trading at $40.82 as of November 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Global E Online

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Global E Online.

With 5 analyst ratings, Global E Online has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $46.2, indicating a potential 13.18% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Dillard's, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Dillard's, with an average 1-year price target of $324.0, indicating a potential 693.73% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Dillard's, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Global E Online Buy 26.03% $77.43M -2.54% Dillard's Neutral -5.18% $584.32M 3.90%

Key Takeaway:

Global E Online is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth with a growth rate of 26.03%, outperforming its peers. However, it is at the bottom for Gross Profit with a negative percentage. In terms of Return on Equity, Global E Online is also at the bottom compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Global E Online

Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. The company offers a platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from, and, anywhere in the world. The company localizes the shopper experience to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce.

Global E Online's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Global E Online displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Global E Online's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global E Online's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global E Online's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.01%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

To track all earnings releases for Global E Online visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.