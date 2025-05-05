An Overview of DoorDash's Earnings

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that DoorDash will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

The announcement from DoorDash is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 4.04% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at DoorDash's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.22 -0.08 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.33 0.38 -0.38 -0.06 Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% 8.0% -10.0%

DoorDash Share Price Analysis

Shares of DoorDash were trading at $205.09 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 76.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on DoorDash

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on DoorDash.

The consensus rating for DoorDash is Outperform, derived from 29 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $218.97 implies a potential 6.77% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Darden Restaurants and Texas Roadhouse, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Chipotle Mexican Grill, with an average 1-year price target of $60.0, suggesting a potential 70.74% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Darden Restaurants, with an average 1-year price target of $209.79, suggesting a potential 2.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Texas Roadhouse, with an average 1-year price target of $185.62, suggesting a potential 9.49% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Darden Restaurants and Texas Roadhouse, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity DoorDash Outperform 24.75% $1.42B 1.83% Chipotle Mexican Grill Outperform 6.42% $753.62M 10.82% Darden Restaurants Neutral 6.16% $702.30M 15.13% Texas Roadhouse Neutral 23.49% $251.78M 8.69%

Key Takeaway:

DoorDash ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Delving into DoorDash's Background

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

Breaking Down DoorDash's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, DoorDash showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.75% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DoorDash's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.91%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoorDash's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoorDash's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: DoorDash's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

