An Overview of Delta Air Lines's Earnings

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Delta Air Lines will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80.

Investors in Delta Air Lines are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Delta Air Lines's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.76 1.52 2.37 0.36 EPS Actual 1.85 1.50 2.36 0.45 Price Change % 9.0% 2.0% -3.0% 3.0%

Performance of Delta Air Lines Shares

Shares of Delta Air Lines were trading at $37.29 as of April 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Delta Air Lines

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Delta Air Lines.

Analysts have provided Delta Air Lines with 9 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $60.56, suggesting a potential 62.4% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of United Airlines Holdings, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Air Gr, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for United Airlines Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $110.82, suggesting a potential 197.18% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Southwest Airlines, with an average 1-year price target of $31.23, suggesting a potential 16.25% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alaska Air Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $72.88, suggesting a potential 95.44% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for United Airlines Holdings, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Air Gr, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Delta Air Lines Buy 9.39% $4.02B 5.83% United Airlines Holdings Outperform 7.85% $4.51B 8.16% Southwest Airlines Neutral 1.57% $1.23B 2.56% Alaska Air Gr Buy 38.43% $531M 1.60%

Key Takeaway:

Delta Air Lines ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Delta Air Lines is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Delta Air Lines: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Delta Air Lines's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delta Air Lines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.49.

