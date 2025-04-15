An Overview of CSX's Earnings

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CSX will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

The market awaits CSX's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 2.91% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CSX's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.48 0.48 0.45 EPS Actual 0.42 0.46 0.49 0.46 Price Change % -3.0% -7.000000000000001% 3.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of CSX were trading at $28.27 as of April 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on CSX

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding CSX.

The consensus rating for CSX is Outperform, derived from 20 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $36.0 implies a potential 27.34% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Norfolk Southern, Old Dominion Freight Line and Grab Holdings, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Norfolk Southern, with an average 1-year price target of $272.86, suggesting a potential 865.19% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Old Dominion Freight Line, with an average 1-year price target of $189.26, suggesting a potential 569.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Grab Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $5.89, suggesting a potential 79.17% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Norfolk Southern, Old Dominion Freight Line and Grab Holdings are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CSX Outperform -3.83% $1.21B 5.76% Norfolk Southern Buy -1.59% $1.17B 5.21% Old Dominion Freight Line Neutral -7.34% $466.31M 6.25% Grab Holdings Buy 17.00% $332M 0.41%

Key Takeaway:

CSX ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About CSX

Operating in the Eastern United States, Class I railroad CSX generated revenue near $14.5 billion in 2024. On its more than 21,000 miles of track, CSX hauls shipments of coal (16% of consolidated revenue), chemicals (17%), intermodal containers (16%), automotive cargo (7%), and a diverse mix of other bulk and industrial merchandise.

Financial Insights: CSX

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CSX's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.83% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CSX's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CSX's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CSX's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CSX's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.52, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for CSX visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for CSX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy

