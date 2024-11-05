An Overview of Chord Energy's Earnings

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Chord Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.78.

Investors in Chord Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.62 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.58% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Chord Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 5.31 4.73 4.97 4.90 EPS Actual 4.69 5.10 5.25 5.04 Price Change % -2.0% 1.0% -3.0% 5.0%

Market Performance of Chord Energy's Stock

Shares of Chord Energy were trading at $125.27 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Chord Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Chord Energy.

The consensus rating for Chord Energy is Outperform, derived from 12 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $188.17 implies a potential 50.21% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Range Resources, Antero Resources and APA, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Range Resources, analysts project an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $35.71, indicating a potential 71.49% downside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Antero Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $32.47, suggesting a potential 74.08% downside. For APA, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $35.74, indicating a potential 71.47% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Range Resources, Antero Resources and APA are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Chord Energy Outperform 38.22% $357.10M 3.05% Range Resources Outperform -0.60% $112.75M 1.31% Antero Resources Neutral -7.38% $51.18M -0.29% APA Neutral 41.59% $1.16B 13.47%

Key Takeaway:

Chord Energy ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity.

Get to Know Chord Energy Better

Chord Energy Corp is an independent exploration and production company. The company acquires, exploits, develops, and explores crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin.

Chord Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Chord Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 38.22%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Chord Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chord Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chord Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

